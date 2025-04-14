Cerity Partners LLC Sells 676 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 676 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $4,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,330,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,218,000 after buying an additional 245,731 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 129.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 38,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 21,957 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 278.6% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 53,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,822,000 after purchasing an additional 39,713 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1,462.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 54,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,843,000 after buying an additional 50,738 shares during the period. 98.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BJ stock opened at $117.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.81 and a 12-month high of $120.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.90 and its 200 day moving average is $97.66.

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 35.41% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Research analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Friday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Argus raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.82.

In related news, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,813 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.59, for a total transaction of $1,270,960.67. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,619,924.09. This trade represents a 32.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William C. Werner sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $2,208,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,308 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,716.28. This represents a 38.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 326,405 shares of company stock valued at $37,201,232 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

