Cerity Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 113,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,066 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $4,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NiSource by 110.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in NiSource by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 567,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,850,000 after acquiring an additional 16,364 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,712,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,720,000 after acquiring an additional 483,491 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 88.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,902,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $516,373,000 after acquiring an additional 6,991,608 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NiSource during the fourth quarter worth $566,000. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NiSource Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:NI opened at $38.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.41. NiSource Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.26 and a 1 year high of $41.45.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.05). NiSource had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 7.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on NI. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NiSource from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on NiSource from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on NiSource from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Insider Transactions at NiSource

In other NiSource news, CAO Gunnar Gode sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.92, for a total value of $219,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $988,339.36. This trade represents a 18.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

See Also

