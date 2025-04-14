Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 57.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,549,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,129,111 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 2.91% of Cirrus Logic worth $154,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Cirrus Logic

In other Cirrus Logic news, EVP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 2,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $205,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,330 shares in the company, valued at $833,000. This trade represents a 19.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $86.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.19. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.83 and a 52-week high of $147.46.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.21). Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 16.60%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

CRUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.86.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

