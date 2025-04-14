Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,343,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,248 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Clarus were worth $6,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Clarus by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Clarus by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 714,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 6,175 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Clarus by 182.4% in the fourth quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 297,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 192,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Clarus by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 13,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Price Performance

Shares of CLAR opened at $3.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $131.97 million, a P/E ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 0.85. Clarus Co. has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $7.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.42.

Clarus Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Clarus’s payout ratio is -7.35%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CLAR shares. B. Riley reduced their target price on Clarus from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Clarus from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Clarus from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

About Clarus

Clarus Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Outdoor and Adventure. The Outdoor segment offers apparels, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

