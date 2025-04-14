Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Stock Position Reduced by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,100,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 46,051 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $52,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CDE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,700,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $232,805,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178,785 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Coeur Mining by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,989,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,772,000 after acquiring an additional 555,430 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,504,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,328,000 after purchasing an additional 30,600 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,710,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,783,000 after purchasing an additional 291,526 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 253.1% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,471,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,084 shares during the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coeur Mining news, CFO Thomas S. Whelan bought 10,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 668,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,509,362.50. This represents a 1.52 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on CDE shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Coeur Mining in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Cormark raised shares of Coeur Mining to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Coeur Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Coeur Mining from $8.50 to $8.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.10.

Coeur Mining Trading Up 7.8 %

Coeur Mining stock opened at $5.92 on Monday. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $7.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 49.32 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Coeur Mining had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $305.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.32 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

