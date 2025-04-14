Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Shares Purchased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 815,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,655 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Community Health Systems were worth $2,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Community Health Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Community Health Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in Community Health Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Community Health Systems in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Community Health Systems from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Community Health Systems from $4.80 to $4.10 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.02.

Community Health Systems Stock Performance

NYSE:CYH opened at $2.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $347.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.72. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.24 and a 1 year high of $6.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.96 and a 200-day moving average of $3.60.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

