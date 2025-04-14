Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Shares Sold by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Free Report) by 78.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 100,291 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMP. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 76.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 92,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 40,288 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 5,544 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 4th quarter valued at $1,439,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 782,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,412,000 after buying an additional 6,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Compass Minerals International by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 154,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 67,725 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

CMP has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Compass Minerals International from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

Shares of CMP opened at $10.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.37. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $15.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.07. The company has a market capitalization of $447.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.17.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.50). Compass Minerals International had a negative return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 15.10%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, provides essential minerals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

