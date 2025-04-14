Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Receives $240.65 Average Target Price from Analysts

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $231.10.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on STZ shares. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $298.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $284.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Constellation Brands from $255.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director William T. Giles bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $186.39 per share, for a total transaction of $186,390.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,688.57. This trade represents a 215.98 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners raised its position in Constellation Brands by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.9% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of STZ opened at $185.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $176.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.70. Constellation Brands has a twelve month low of $160.46 and a twelve month high of $265.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.90, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 6.27%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.26 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -792.16%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Further Reading

