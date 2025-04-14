Coordinated Financial Services Inc. Acquires New Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Coordinated Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 12,333 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,000. NVIDIA comprises 1.3% of Coordinated Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVDA opened at $110.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 43.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.40. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $75.61 and a 1 year high of $195.95.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The business had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.36%.

In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $525,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,997,190.40. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total transaction of $2,368,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,300,891.36. This represents a 27.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207 over the last 90 days. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on NVDA. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $162.00 price target on NVIDIA and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. KeyCorp set a $190.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Summit Insights cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.39.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

