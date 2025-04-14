Corebridge Financial Inc. Lowers Holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Corebridge Financial Inc. trimmed its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,864 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 707 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 826,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,638,000 after buying an additional 9,770 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 141,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $386,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. 52.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of BMRC opened at $19.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $319.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.17 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.39. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.11 and a fifty-two week high of $27.11.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Announces Dividend

Bank of Marin Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BMRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a negative net margin of 5.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s payout ratio is -192.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on BMRC. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and commercial real estate investors in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry, and insured cash sweep services.

