Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 563 Shares of Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO)

Corebridge Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 563 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Water were worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CWCO. TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 479,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,406,000 after buying an additional 7,075 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Water by 5.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 423,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,669,000 after buying an additional 20,394 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Consolidated Water by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 332,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,392,000 after acquiring an additional 5,976 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Consolidated Water by 54.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 299,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,540,000 after acquiring an additional 105,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. 55.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Water alerts:

Consolidated Water Price Performance

Consolidated Water stock opened at $23.97 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.25 and its 200-day moving average is $25.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.52 million, a PE ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.27. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $22.90 and a fifty-two week high of $30.32.

Consolidated Water Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio is 27.16%.

In related news, CEO Frederick W. Mctaggart sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,615,860. The trade was a 0.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.87% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.