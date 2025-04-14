Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 7,098 Shares of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY)

Corebridge Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Free Report) by 28.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,098 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Pagaya Technologies were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 502.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 152,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 127,012 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 14.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 763,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,074,000 after acquiring an additional 97,135 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pagaya Technologies by 7.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 596,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,310,000 after acquiring an additional 43,068 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Pagaya Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pagaya Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,000. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PGY shares. Citigroup raised shares of Pagaya Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a report on Monday, March 17th. UBS Group began coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.61.

Pagaya Technologies Stock Down 0.1 %

PGY stock opened at $9.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Pagaya Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $8.20 and a fifty-two week high of $19.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.71. The company has a market cap of $710.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 5.89.

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.32). Pagaya Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 39.20%. The firm had revenue of $279.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Pagaya Technologies Ltd. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Sanjiv Das sold 7,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total value of $64,445.70. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 91,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $806,792.55. This represents a 7.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tami Rosen sold 35,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $530,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,181 shares in the company, valued at $572,715. This represents a 48.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,497 shares of company stock worth $714,905. Insiders own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Pagaya Technologies Company Profile

Pagaya Technologies Ltd., a product-focused technology company, deploys data science and proprietary artificial intelligence-powered technology for financial institutions and investors in the United States, Israel, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets.

