CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Position Lessened by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its position in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,551,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,726 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CoreCivic were worth $55,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in CoreCivic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $314,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 910,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,783,000 after purchasing an additional 148,508 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 51,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 17,608 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CoreCivic in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in CoreCivic by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 28,074 shares in the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CXW shares. StockNews.com upgraded CoreCivic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of CoreCivic in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Noble Financial upgraded CoreCivic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

CoreCivic Stock Up 3.1 %

CXW stock opened at $21.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.27. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.74 and a 52-week high of $24.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. CoreCivic had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 3.51%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

CoreCivic Company Profile

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America’s recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

