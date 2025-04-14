CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMD) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its position in shares of CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,162 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in CorMedix were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of CorMedix by 54.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of CorMedix by 130.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 6,761 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CorMedix by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,225,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,904,000 after acquiring an additional 10,204 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,284,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,380,000 after acquiring an additional 13,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of CorMedix by 685.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 194,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 169,397 shares in the last quarter. 34.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRMD opened at $6.91 on Monday. CorMedix Inc. has a one year low of $3.61 and a one year high of $13.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.85.

CorMedix ( NASDAQ:CRMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $30.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.46 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29900.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that CorMedix Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRMD. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of CorMedix in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of CorMedix in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on shares of CorMedix in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised CorMedix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of CorMedix in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is DefenCath, an antimicrobial catheter lock solution to reduce the incidence of catheter-related bloodstream infections in adult patients with kidney failure.

