Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Shares Acquired by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 164.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,148 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $2,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CUZ. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,194,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,491,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $413,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,352 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cousins Properties by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,802,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $759,936,000 after buying an additional 985,934 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Cousins Properties in the 4th quarter worth $25,148,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in Cousins Properties by 181.1% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,170,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,851,000 after buying an additional 753,757 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Cousins Properties in a report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.70.

Cousins Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CUZ opened at $26.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.03. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 52-week low of $21.58 and a 52-week high of $32.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.24.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.62. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 5.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 426.67%.

About Cousins Properties

(Free Report)

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.