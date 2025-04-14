Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 462.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,674 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Cousins Properties worth $5,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 1,609.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Cousins Properties by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 473.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research raised Cousins Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cousins Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.70.

NYSE CUZ opened at $26.08 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.24. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 52-week low of $21.58 and a 52-week high of $32.55.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.62. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 5.36%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is currently 426.67%.

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

