Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Shares Acquired by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC increased its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Free Report) by 73.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,887,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,475,087 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 12.78% of Day One Biopharmaceuticals worth $163,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DAWN. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DAWN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Day One Biopharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.29.

Shares of NASDAQ DAWN opened at $7.12 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.03. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.41 and a 1-year high of $18.07. The company has a market cap of $721.65 million, a PE ratio of -6.91 and a beta of -1.24.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $29.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.11 million. Analysts anticipate that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 12,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $144,094.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,015 shares in the company, valued at $1,531,059.40. This trade represents a 8.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Adam Dubow sold 4,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $55,566.16. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 39,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,639.92. This represents a 10.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,064 shares of company stock worth $251,925. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

