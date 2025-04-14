Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report) by 37.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 333,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,487 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.53% of Delek US worth $6,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Delek US by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Delek US by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 18,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Delek US by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Delek US by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delek US Stock Performance

Delek US stock opened at $12.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.03 and a 12 month high of $31.55. The company has a market cap of $779.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.72 and its 200-day moving average is $17.32.

Delek US Dividend Announcement

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.53) by ($1.01). Delek US had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a negative return on equity of 28.21%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.46) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.18%. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is currently -11.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delek US

In related news, CFO Mark Wayne Hobbs bought 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.70 per share, for a total transaction of $38,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 49,138 shares in the company, valued at $673,190.60. This represents a 6.04 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 5,055 shares of company stock valued at $70,787 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DK shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Delek US from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Delek US from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Delek US from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Delek US from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Delek US from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.93.

Delek US Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

