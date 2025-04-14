Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 368,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,811 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Doximity were worth $19,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Doximity during the fourth quarter worth about $2,119,000. Bryce Point Capital LLC acquired a new position in Doximity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $591,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Doximity by 1,440.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,791,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Doximity by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,952,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,668,000 after buying an additional 95,458 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Doximity Stock Performance

Shares of DOCS opened at $52.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.87, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.41. Doximity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.96 and a 1 year high of $85.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 20,000 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $1,152,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,463.20. The trade was a 75.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Doximity from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Doximity in a report on Friday, February 7th. Leerink Partners raised shares of Doximity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Doximity from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Doximity in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.72.

About Doximity

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

