DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Bought by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 710.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,235 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,286,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,053,330,000 after acquiring an additional 879,670 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DTE Energy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,920,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $592,642,000 after purchasing an additional 115,270 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in DTE Energy by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,899,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $350,150,000 after purchasing an additional 582,643 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in DTE Energy by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,306,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,780,000 after buying an additional 31,827 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 799,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,533,000 after buying an additional 144,014 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on DTE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays downgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Guggenheim increased their target price on DTE Energy from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 7,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $935,008.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,470.80. This trade represents a 33.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew T. Paul sold 3,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total transaction of $492,457.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,951 shares in the company, valued at $900,571.56. This represents a 35.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,877 shares of company stock worth $1,559,205 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DTE Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $129.59 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.84. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $103.06 and a 52-week high of $140.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $26.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.49.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.01. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 12.42%. As a group, analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.40%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.