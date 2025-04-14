Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Shares Acquired by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC boosted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,575,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,109,940 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $156,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 540,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,733,000 after acquiring an additional 20,784 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the 4th quarter worth about $186,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 57,773,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $719,863,000 after buying an additional 1,275,959 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,837,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,298,000 after buying an additional 160,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,264,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,762,000 after buying an additional 138,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dun & Bradstreet news, Chairman William P. Foley II sold 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $22,475,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,109,644 shares in the company, valued at $72,905,699.56. This trade represents a 23.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 10.44% of the company’s stock.

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Performance

Shares of DNB stock opened at $8.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.63, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.78 and a fifty-two week high of $12.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.97.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.05). Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a positive return on equity of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $631.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.04 million. Analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dun & Bradstreet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -333.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $12.80 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Monday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.15 target price (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.86.

Dun & Bradstreet Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc engages in providing business decisioning data and analytics solutions. The firm is involved in providing information with its solutions to support its clients with critical business operations. It offers end-to-end solutions to clients in the small business, finance, sales & marketing, third party risk & compliance, and public sectors.

