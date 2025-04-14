Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 69.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,178 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Duolingo during the fourth quarter valued at $152,296,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Duolingo by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 197,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,747,000 after purchasing an additional 76,875 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Duolingo by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,542,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,486,000 after buying an additional 70,705 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo in the 4th quarter valued at $20,492,000. Finally, WT Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Duolingo in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,264,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duolingo Stock Performance

Shares of Duolingo stock opened at $329.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.97 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Duolingo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.05 and a 52 week high of $441.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $339.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $328.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Duolingo ( NASDAQ:DUOL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.19). Duolingo had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $209.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.49 million. Research analysts forecast that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DUOL shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Duolingo in a report on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $370.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Duolingo from $351.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Duolingo from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Citizens Jmp upgraded Duolingo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Duolingo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.92.

Insider Transactions at Duolingo

In other news, insider Natalie Glance sold 3,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.59, for a total transaction of $1,112,812.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,668,147.09. This trade represents a 2.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.43, for a total transaction of $2,924,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,054.96. This trade represents a 99.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,868 shares of company stock worth $32,042,420. Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Profile

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

