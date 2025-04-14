Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Stock Position Lowered by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC decreased its position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,939,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $159,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 271.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 218.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dynatrace

In related news, Director Stephen J. Lifshatz sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $152,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,220,354.48. The trade was a 6.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James M. Benson sold 34,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.05, for a total value of $2,132,598.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 339,004 shares in the company, valued at $20,696,194.20. This trade represents a 9.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,432 shares of company stock valued at $7,159,599 in the last 90 days. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dynatrace Trading Down 0.8 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $43.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.05. Dynatrace, Inc. has a one year low of $39.30 and a one year high of $63.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.81.

A number of research firms have commented on DT. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.13.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

