e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Stock Holdings Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 139,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,965 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $17,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 21.8% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 10,332 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth $174,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 19.0% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 54.4% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 22,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 7,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

ELF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (down previously from $150.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. DA Davidson cut their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $174.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.76.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 4,000 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total transaction of $269,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,232.32. This trade represents a 67.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ELF opened at $53.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.08. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.90 and a 52 week high of $219.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.41.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.35). e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 7.55%. As a group, research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

