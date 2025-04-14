Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC grew its stake in Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,495,871 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199,692 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.13% of Enliven Therapeutics worth $146,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Enliven Therapeutics by 25.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 26,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $271,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Enliven Therapeutics by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 745,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,051,000 after acquiring an additional 21,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Enliven Therapeutics by 107.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 70,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 36,267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Enliven Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Enliven Therapeutics from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st.

Insider Activity at Enliven Therapeutics

In other news, COO Anish Patel sold 6,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $120,272.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 316,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,712,239.72. This trade represents a 2.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Benjamin Hohl sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total transaction of $70,167.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,670. The trade was a 20.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,751 shares of company stock worth $1,178,263 in the last three months. 29.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enliven Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ELVN stock opened at $16.51 on Monday. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $13.30 and a one year high of $30.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.29. The firm has a market cap of $809.06 million, a P/E ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 1.03.

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enliven Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enliven Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enliven Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.