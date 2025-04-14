Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 107,513 Shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF (BATS:PSFF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF (BATS:PSFF – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 747,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107,513 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF worth $21,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF by 911.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. Coordinated Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Copley Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF in the third quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF in the third quarter valued at about $266,000.

Shares of PSFF opened at $27.79 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.11. Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF has a 12-month low of $26.30 and a 12-month high of $30.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 0.46.

The Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF (PSFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds of Pacer Swan SOS ETFs that provide exposure to US securities while limiting downside risk with buffers and caps over one year. PSFF was launched on Dec 29, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

