Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 87,661 Shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,289,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,661 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $25,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFFD. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,201,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,340 shares in the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 2,708,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,833,000 after purchasing an additional 8,523 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,466,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,608,000 after purchasing an additional 274,237 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 1,043,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,357,000 after purchasing an additional 37,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $19,537,000.

Get Global X U.S. Preferred ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA PFFD opened at $18.14 on Monday. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $17.81 and a 1-year high of $21.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.90.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.