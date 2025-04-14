Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 150,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $24,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EGP. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. waypoint wealth counsel raised its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. waypoint wealth counsel now owns 5,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EastGroup Properties stock opened at $154.91 on Monday. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $137.67 and a one year high of $192.61. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.11.

EastGroup Properties ( NYSE:EGP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.99. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 35.57% and a return on equity of 7.89%. Research analysts expect that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.43%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upgraded EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $175.00 price objective on EastGroup Properties and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.00.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

