Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 491,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,730 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.45% of Global X MLP ETF worth $24,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Global X MLP ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,014,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,148,000 after purchasing an additional 128,700 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 763,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,736,000 after purchasing an additional 48,999 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,846,000. Columbus Macro LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,358,000. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 244,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,096,000 after buying an additional 10,355 shares during the period.

Global X MLP ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSEARCA MLPA opened at $47.65 on Monday. Global X MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.09 and a fifty-two week high of $54.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.94.

About Global X MLP ETF

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

