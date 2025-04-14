Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 125,481 Shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Free Report) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 885,256 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,481 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF were worth $25,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 50.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after buying an additional 30,639 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 885.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. lifted its position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 1,384.0% during the 4th quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 181,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after acquiring an additional 169,064 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,183,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 681,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,577,000 after purchasing an additional 91,143 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares International Equity Factor ETF alerts:

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA INTF opened at $29.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.09. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $27.30 and a twelve month high of $32.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.78.

About iShares International Equity Factor ETF

The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Equity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Equity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.