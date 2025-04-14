Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 25,128 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 285,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,128 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Ingersoll Rand worth $25,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter valued at approximately $864,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,691,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,867,000 after acquiring an additional 271,381 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 262,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,851,000 after acquiring an additional 108,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 441.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 18,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 15,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IR shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.36.

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $73.11 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.40. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.61 and a 52 week high of $106.03.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is presently 3.88%.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

