Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 8,942 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 594,583 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,942 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Citizens Financial Group worth $26,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CFG opened at $34.78 on Monday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.06 and a 12 month high of $49.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.80.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 12.21%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 55.45%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.06.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

