Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 73.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,615 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 303,211 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Align Technology worth $23,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ALGN. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $971,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,853,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Align Technology by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 175,894 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,676,000 after purchasing an additional 15,010 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its position in Align Technology by 158.7% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Align Technology by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALGN has been the subject of several research reports. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Align Technology from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Align Technology from $295.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Align Technology from $285.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Leerink Partners raised shares of Align Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Align Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.64.

Align Technology Stock Performance

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $164.14 on Monday. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.74 and a fifty-two week high of $327.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $177.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.73.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.47). Align Technology had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 10.54%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

Featured Articles

