Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 446,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,254 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $24,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HAS. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Hasbro by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Management LLC grew its position in Hasbro by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Stock Performance

Shares of HAS opened at $52.04 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.51. Hasbro, Inc. has a one year low of $49.00 and a one year high of $73.46.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. Hasbro had a return on equity of 47.93% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on HAS. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Hasbro from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price target (down from $88.00) on shares of Hasbro in a report on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Hasbro from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.22.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

