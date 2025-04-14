Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $25.14 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 416,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,585 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.16% of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF worth $25,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 1,205.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of LRGF opened at $55.24 on Monday. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $49.97 and a 12 month high of $63.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 0.97.

About iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

