Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $25.80 Million Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 46.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 245,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 210,140 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Iron Mountain worth $25,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IRM. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 34.0% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 0.4% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 88,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,482,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the third quarter valued at about $554,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the third quarter worth about $837,000. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

IRM opened at $83.39 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.45. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $72.33 and a 52-week high of $130.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.50 billion, a PE ratio of 136.71, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.97.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 401.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.785 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 514.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IRM. Barclays lowered their target price on Iron Mountain from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Iron Mountain from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 172,552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total value of $15,759,174.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,681,924.66. This represents a 42.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 69,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.83, for a total transaction of $6,900,748.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 318,973 shares of company stock valued at $29,370,872. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

