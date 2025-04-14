Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $26.14 Million Position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,803,684 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,946 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $26,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 60.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,369,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,302,000 after buying an additional 517,179 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 139.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 745,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,807,000 after purchasing an additional 434,728 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 900,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,046,000 after purchasing an additional 313,642 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 576,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,301,000 after purchasing an additional 249,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 264.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 324,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,709,000 after purchasing an additional 235,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st.

Shares of NYSE:SMFG opened at $12.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.74 and a 52 week high of $16.74. The firm has a market cap of $83.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.98 and its 200-day moving average is $14.33.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

