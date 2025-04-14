Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBLL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBLL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.52% of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF worth $25,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 74.9% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Old Port Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 348.1% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 28,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 21,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 186,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,687,000 after purchasing an additional 50,631 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:TBLL opened at $105.68 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.62. Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $105.32 and a 12 month high of $105.99.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.3637 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (TBLL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE US Treasury Short Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury. Remaining maturity must be between 1-12 months. TBLL was launched on Jan 12, 2017 and is issued by Invesco.

