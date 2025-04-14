Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 42.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 262,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195,597 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $26,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FND. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,792,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,319,000 after purchasing an additional 133,766 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Floor & Decor by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,790,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,357,000 after acquiring an additional 24,509 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 16.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,617,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,865,000 after acquiring an additional 223,332 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 172.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,464,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,037,000 after acquiring an additional 926,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Funds Management LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter valued at $128,797,000.

Floor & Decor Stock Performance

Shares of FND opened at $74.93 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 39.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.86. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $66.01 and a one year high of $126.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 4.62%. On average, analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on FND shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Gordon Haskett cut Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Floor & Decor from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Floor & Decor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.56.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

