Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 247,416 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 38.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 891,513 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 247,416 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $24,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CAG. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $4,430,000. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 74,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 7,335 shares during the last quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $3,946,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 164,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after purchasing an additional 91,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 316.7% in the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CAG shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.90.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Shares of CAG opened at $25.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.06 and a 12 month high of $33.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.27.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). Conagra Brands had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Conagra Brands’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 28th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 205.88%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.