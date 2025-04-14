Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 60,959 Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 833,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,959 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $25,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 126.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Finally, Balboa Wealth Partners increased its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 7,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GWX opened at $31.48 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.03. The company has a market cap of $610.71 million, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.88. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $28.53 and a twelve month high of $34.47.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

