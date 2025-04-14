Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,973 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,816 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.53% of InterDigital worth $26,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IDCC. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the 4th quarter worth $885,000. Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its holdings in InterDigital by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 28,998 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,617,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC acquired a new position in InterDigital during the fourth quarter worth about $1,511,000. PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in InterDigital during the fourth quarter worth about $1,361,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in InterDigital in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,568,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDCC opened at $201.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.18. InterDigital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.36 and a 12 month high of $231.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from InterDigital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 9th. InterDigital’s payout ratio is presently 19.93%.

In other InterDigital news, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total value of $126,721.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 78,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,149,485.83. This represents a 0.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Brezski sold 9,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.21, for a total transaction of $2,066,446.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,070,861.55. This trade represents a 8.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,833 shares of company stock valued at $2,938,660. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

