Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 31.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 604,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,797 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Baker Hughes worth $24,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter worth $829,092,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter worth about $291,289,000. Congress Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth about $107,155,000. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 217.5% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,728,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 1,461.6% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 598,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,559,000 after buying an additional 560,374 shares in the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total transaction of $358,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,758,730.54. This trade represents a 4.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BKR. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.18.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BKR opened at $37.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $30.93 and a 12 month high of $49.40. The company has a market capitalization of $37.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.23 and its 200 day moving average is $42.07.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 10.70%. Research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.87%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

