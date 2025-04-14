Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 116,402 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 536,023 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 116,402 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $26,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Allianz SE acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in BHP Group in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Clarkson Capital raised shares of BHP Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of BHP Group from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BHP Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

BHP Group Stock Up 4.0 %

BHP opened at $45.22 on Monday. BHP Group Limited has a twelve month low of $39.73 and a twelve month high of $63.21. The firm has a market cap of $114.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.70.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. BHP Group’s payout ratio is 44.77%.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

