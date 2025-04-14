Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 234,675 Shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,506,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 234,675 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of ASE Technology worth $25,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in ASE Technology by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,861,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,605 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in ASE Technology during the 4th quarter worth $710,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 149,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 33,542 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 805,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,114,000 after acquiring an additional 68,654 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,674,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $157,843,000 after acquiring an additional 507,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASE Technology stock opened at $8.31 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.92. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.94 and a twelve month high of $12.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). ASE Technology had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 9.86%. Analysts forecast that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

