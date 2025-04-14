Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 75,401 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 339,284 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 75,401 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $24,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Hologic by 9.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,603 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 115.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 10,924 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Hologic by 10.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 41,038 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Hologic by 47.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 718,231 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $58,507,000 after acquiring an additional 231,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Hologic by 0.8% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hologic Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $57.85 on Monday. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $56.27 and a one year high of $84.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. Hologic had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 19.72%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HOLX shares. Argus cut Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Hologic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.62.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Featured Stories

