Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 406,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 17,075 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $25,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Onsemi during the 4th quarter worth $1,190,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Onsemi during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Onsemi during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,918,000. Prudential PLC increased its position in Onsemi by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 52,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after buying an additional 19,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Onsemi in the fourth quarter worth about $1,912,000. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Onsemi Stock Performance

NASDAQ ON opened at $35.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.33. Onsemi has a fifty-two week low of $31.04 and a fifty-two week high of $80.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 5.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.03). Onsemi had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 22.21%. Sell-side analysts predict that Onsemi will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ON. Mizuho cut their price objective on Onsemi from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Onsemi from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Onsemi from $77.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Onsemi from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.46.

Onsemi Company Profile

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

