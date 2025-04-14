Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lessened its stake in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 370,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,095 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $134,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 152.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,225,000 after buying an additional 13,687 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Everest Group by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,747,000 after acquiring an additional 12,791 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Everest Group by 5.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Everest Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Everest Group Stock Performance

Shares of EG opened at $349.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.43. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $320.00 and a 52-week high of $407.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $348.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $363.30.

Everest Group Announces Dividend

Everest Group ( NYSE:EG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported ($18.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.64 by ($30.03). Everest Group had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 9.04%. Research analysts predict that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 47.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Everest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $453.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Everest Group from $434.00 to $402.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $340.00 target price (down from $425.00) on shares of Everest Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Everest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $376.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Everest Group from $375.00 to $372.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $396.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Geraldine Losquadro sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.63, for a total value of $540,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,279 shares in the company, valued at $4,428,175.77. This represents a 10.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Everest Group Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

