ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Shares Acquired by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 32.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 398,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,493 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in ExlService were worth $17,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ExlService during the 4th quarter worth $106,452,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in ExlService by 313.9% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,194,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664,400 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in ExlService during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,852,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE acquired a new stake in ExlService in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,419,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in ExlService by 204.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 609,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,055,000 after acquiring an additional 409,242 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXLS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on ExlService from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on ExlService from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of ExlService from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ExlService presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.86.

ExlService Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXLS opened at $44.94 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 39.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.91. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.59 and a twelve month high of $52.43.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $481.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.68 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 10.61%. Equities analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at ExlService

In other news, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli sold 13,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $675,822.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 194,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,554,781.60. This trade represents a 6.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anita Mahon sold 10,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total transaction of $484,823.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,336,822.56. The trade was a 10.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,351 shares of company stock worth $2,337,284. Insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

Featured Stories

