ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires New Holdings in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,870 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Forrester Research by 138.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forrester Research in the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Forrester Research during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Forrester Research by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Forrester Research by 734.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 20,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 18,410 shares during the period. 55.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Forrester Research alerts:

Forrester Research Trading Down 0.9 %

FORR opened at $8.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.69 million, a P/E ratio of -29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Forrester Research, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.71 and a 12 month high of $20.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Sidoti upgraded shares of Forrester Research to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Forrester Research

About Forrester Research

(Free Report)

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research services include Forrester Decisions, Forrester Research, and SiriusDecisions Research, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FORR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Forrester Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forrester Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.